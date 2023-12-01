Stop fanning flames of division, disunity, Obinna Ejianya counsels Reno Omokiri

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The publisher of 9News Nigeria, Obinna Ejianya, has taken a strong stance against Reno Omokiri’s actions on social media.

In a press release on his Twitter handle @Obinna_Ejianya, Ejianya reproved Omokiri about the consequences of fanning the flames of division among different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for responsible and accountable social media usage, especially by public figures who have a significant influence on public opinion.

Ejianya’s response highlights the growing concern among Nigerians about the impact of divisive rhetoric on the nation’s unity, which, serves as a reminder that individuals in positions of power and influence have a responsibility of promoting harmony and understanding, rather than inciting discord and animosity.

Mr. Obinna SMOG Ejianya’s message to Reno Omokiri read: “There is one African proverb that says that a fly with deaf ears, gets buried in the grave alongside the corpse. I’ve pondered soberly on this particular proverb as an adult having heard it uncountable times from my late father.

“I resolved that the fly didn’t hear the wailing of the mourners and didn’t care about the reason why they wailed, hence while it rejoiced, it went down into the grave with the corpse and was covered.

“Reno Omokir @renoomokri, with great regard and respect for you, I’m saying today that you should stop fanning flames of division and disunity among Nigerian ethnic groups because those actions do not connote the country’s motto, Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

“Reno Omokiri’s constant antagonistic rhetorics and penchant for controversy have proven to be a deliberate attempt to pitch some Nigerian ethnic groups against each other. His actions can be seen as clearly calculated device solely purported to sabotage the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is already making tremendous efforts to keep Nigeria united and prosperous.

“It is obvious that without unity, the progress President Tinubu’s government is poised to achieve will be improbably far-fetched and a mere illusion.

“Reno Omokiri should desist from using his social media platforms to kindle hatred and disseminate information aimed at exacerbating the rifts that already exist among major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He should use the opportunity he has as a social media influencer for a better course that would benefit Nigeria as a country rather than using it as an evil tool to sow seeds of discord. He should be a patriotic citizen and consider the interest of the country prima facie before his personal interest.

“Beyond reasonable doubt, Reno Omokiri has a malicious intention to use one ethnic group against the other in order to gain figurative relevance and political favour. This self-serving approach to politics undermines the efforts of those who are genuinely working towards a more inclusive and united Nigeria. And, Reno this is not working for your interest or anyone else’s, rather, you’re destroying Nigeria and what is left of the unity among the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“Reno Omokiri should have known better that ethnic discord poses significant dangers to the stability and progress of Nigeria. When different ethnic groups are at odds with each other, it hampers social cohesion, economic development, and political stability. It creates an environment of fear, mistrust, and animosity, which hinders the nation’s ability to address its pressing challenges and move forward as a united front.

“Furthermore, ethnic discord provides fertile ground for extremist ideologies and violence to thrive. It can be exploited by individuals and groups with ulterior motives, who seek to sow seeds of division for their own gain. This not only perpetuates cycles of violence but also threatens the very fabric of Nigerian society.

“As responsible citizens, we must prioritize unity, dialogue, and understanding, and hold public figures accountable for their actions. By working together, we can build a stronger and more harmonious Nigeria where peace and prosperity abound for us now and for future generations.

“Responsible social media usage plays a crucial role in promoting unity and fostering a sense of national identity. Public figures, such as Reno Omokiri, have a moral obligation to use their platforms responsibly and refrain from spreading divisive narratives. They should prioritize the values of inclusivity, respect, and understanding, and strive to bridge the gaps between different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“By engaging in constructive dialogue, promoting positive narratives, and highlighting common goals and aspirations, social media can be a powerful tool for unifying Nigerians. It has the potential to break down the barriers of ignorance and prejudice thereby fostering a sense of shared identity and purpose.

“Reno, a word, they say, is simply enough for the wise, and I do consider you among the wise and do anticipate that you heed these pieces of advice.

“While you have ostensibly eloped and already enjoying yourself in foreign countries, some of us still have hope that Nigeria will be made better in due course, and are putting enormous efforts to see to that, hence, it becomes imminently requisite that we forestall your idiosyncrasy at this time”.

