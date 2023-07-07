Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State host President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu during his visit to Lagos

L-r … Eze Udo Isolo, Eze Ikem Agbasi; Eze Ndigbo Onigbogbo Eze Tony Anosike, Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State, Eze Chris Offia and Vice Chairman council of Ndi Eze Lagos Chief Dr. Gabby Dimudec.

L-r…Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; former Police Sevice Commission Chief Simon Okeke and Vice President Ohanaeze Chief Ogene Okeke.

L-r …Secretary General Council of Ndieze Lagos State Eze Remi Anyamele and Eze Udo Ojodu. Eze Augustine Ebi.

L-r…President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Sunday Ossai; President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and former Police Service Commission Chief Simon Okeke.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo Ikeja , Eze Uche Dimgba with Eze Nnemeka Agbo.

L-r… President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaechi Ebeledike; with President of Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL), Chief Chris Ekeocha.

L-r… General Secretary of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Everest Ozonweke; Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Mazi Robert Obasi; Public Relation Officer Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) (middle) during the Press Conference/meeting by Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Lagos on 5/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

