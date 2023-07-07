Osun Assembly commences screening of 25 Commissioner, Special Adviser nominees… Two women enlisted.

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as submitted Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The State parliament under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the 25 nominees.

In a release signed by the House Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu on Friday, the nominees will later appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.

The Nominees are:

Barr. Oladosu Babatunde Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe Mr. Sesan Epharaim Oyedele Barr. Kolapo Alimi Mr. Soji Ajeigbe Mr. Moshood Olalekan Olagunju Hon. George Alabi Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami Mr. Morufu Ayofe Mr Sola Ogungbile Rev. Bunmi Jenyo Mrs Ayo Awolowo Barr. Wole Jimi Bada Hon. Dipo Eluwole Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke Mr. Adeyemo Festus Ademola Mr. Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade Barr. Jola Akintola Hon. Mayowa Adejorin Mrs. Adenike Folashade Adeleke Mr. Tola Faseru Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The House, however, assured that the screening would be completed in good time.

