Osun Assembly commences screening of 25 Commissioner, Special Adviser nominees… Two women enlisted.

By BISIRIYU
Ademola Adeleke
15
BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as submitted Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The State parliament under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the 25 nominees.

In a release signed by the House Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu on Friday, the nominees will later appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.

The Nominees are:

  1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde
  2. Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe
  3. Mr. Sesan Epharaim Oyedele
  4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi
  5. Mr. Soji Ajeigbe
  6. Mr. Moshood Olalekan Olagunju
  7. Hon. George Alabi
  8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi
  9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo
  10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami
  11. Mr. Morufu Ayofe
  12. Mr Sola Ogungbile
  13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo
  14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo
  15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada
  16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole
  17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe
  18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke
  19. Mr. Adeyemo Festus Ademola
  20. Mr. Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade
  21. Barr. Jola Akintola
  22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin
  23. Mrs. Adenike Folashade Adeleke
  24. Mr. Tola Faseru
  25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The House, however, assured that the screening would be completed in good time.

