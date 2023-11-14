Ohanaeze congratulates Uzodimma on re-election

By Cosmas Chukwu

Following the announcement by INEC of the Imo State governor as the winner of Saturdays election,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated Gov Uzodinma on his victory

In a press release personally issued and signed by Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Ohanaeze President General, the group lauded the governor for his efforts in the state in the last three and a half years.

The statement made available to newsmen by the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary,Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia reads thus:

“I wish to congratulate you, on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for a well-deserved resounding victory at the governorship election held in Imo State on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

“In the past three and a half years as the Governor of Imo State, you have made a very impressive progress in the area of infrastructural development. You equally made remarkable progress in education, health and youth development. Above all, the project for the dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean which Imo State Government under your leadership is executing in partnership with the Nigeria Navy is indeed a beacon of hope to all the people in the South East of Nigeria who are anxiously expecting commercial and industrial transformation of Igboland.

“By this election in Imo State, all the five states of the South East have got democratically elected Governors.

” It is the desire of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to collaborate with the Governors to ensure that the Southeast and indeed the entire Igboland is transformed to create opportunities for our young men and women to realize their innate potentials to the best of their abilities.

“God bless Imo State!

God bless Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide!!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!”

“CHIEF DR. E. C. IWUANYANWU,CFR; OFR;MFR; FNSE; FNICE; FNIST; GCSI KSC.

(Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo),

President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”