Maritime workers paralyse economic activities at Lagos Ports

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), on Tuesday, shut down economic activities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island, in Lagos.

The strike action is in compliance with the nationwide strike action declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and TUC.

Port users were seen loitering around as the Nigerian Ports Authority gate was being closed while there was also heavy presence of police officers around the port.

In a statement by the head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Ikemefuna, the indefinite strike, commenced at midnight of yesterday Monday, November 13, 2023.

Consequently, Port workers have prevented users from accessing their offices, thereby disrupting economic and commercial activities at the ports.

According to a port user, Yusuf Liadi, the protesting workers prevented clearing agents and workers from accessing their various offices.

He said cargo laden and empty container laden trucks were prevented from accessing the seaports.

“We have been here since 7am and we can’t access the port. The labour unions have shut down operations, no truck go in or come out,” he lamented.

Another port user, Mukaila Oladimeji, said that he was returning home because he couldn’t access the port.

He disclosed that he had some cargoes to exit out of the port, but with the strike action, that won’t be possible today anymore.

“I have to return home. I can’t access the port to exit my cargo. The importer will have to pay terminal operator additional storage charges for today,” he said.