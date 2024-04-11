Adeyanju, maritime workers boss celebrates with Muslim Umma on Eid-el-Fitri

.Tasks Nigerians on unity,peaceful coexistence

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

President of the Maritime Workers Union if Nigeria (MWUN),Comrade Adewale Adeyanju has asked the Muslim Ummah,to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri to pray for a better Nigeria.

In a goodwill message signed on his behalf by the Head of Media,MWUN,Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Adeyanju also charged Nigerians to eschew bitterness with one another ,urging them to avoid violence, unnecessary wars among communities and countries,so as to make the country and the world, a better place of habitation for humanity.

The Muslim celebration is being held in Nigeria and globally by Muslim faithful after the Ramadan fasting and prayers came to an end in the holy month.

. Adeyanju, a devoted Muslim, called on all Muslims across the world to use this season of Eid Mubarak , to reflect solely on the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( Peace Be Unto Him ) to rejuvenate their lives in accordance with the tenets of Islam.

The maritime workers’ boss described Islam as a religion of peace, and charged every Muslim to reflect on the character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( Peace Be Unto Him ), who taught us the principles of peace, love, and kindness towards one another when He was on planet earth doing the works of the Almighty Allah; advising that “by giving alms to the poor and needy in our society and being our brothers keeper everywhere in Nigeria and anywhere across the world, it’s only then, that we have come to proper reconciliation with the Almighty Allah. And that is the significance of Eid-el-Fitri”

He admonished Muslims to be steadfast in their prayers and supplications daily to fulfill the tenets of Islam as recorded in the Holy Quran.