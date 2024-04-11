Ebonyi Senator set to build hospital complex for medical doctors’ Secretariat, partner them on routine medical outreach.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

In his avowed determination to improve on the healthcare delivery and services in Ebonyi North senatorial district, the Member of ECOWAS Parliament and Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi has stated his preparedness to build hospital Complex as Secretariat for Medical Doctors Forum and partner them on routine medical outreach.

Nwebonyi representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District dropped the hints at his Isophumini Mbeke Ishieke country home,when the President of Izzi Medical Doctors Forum led his members to pay on homage to the Senator.

The Senator while appreciating the medical doctors from the three Local Government Areas of Izhi clan maintained that after Jesus Christ, doctors are other saviours in the world and encouraged them to continue on their good works, especially on the area of quick response to emergencies that can help to save lives.

He said that he was deeply concerned about the continuous improvement of healthcare delivery and services, adding that the hospital complex when completed will serve as their base in continuation of their freewill healthcare services to humanity.

The Senator also promised to procure bus to aid their mobility challenges as well assist vigorously in their medical outreaches and other health related programmes.

Earlier, the president of Izzi Medical Doctors Forum, Dr Ovuoba Chukwuemeka represented by the Secretary, Dr. Nwakpakpa Ebenezer told the Senator that they were in his house to celebrate Easter with him, as well appreciate him for his effective representation at the Senate and sundry achievements recorded in less than one year in office.

He maintained that Ebonyi North Senatorial District isblessed to have a digital, vibrant and youthful Senator.

In the same vein, One of the foremost member and Patron of Izzi Medical Doctors Forum, Dr Chris Achi eulogized Senator Nwebonyi, saying,he is a shinning Star in all aspects of leadership engagements. Doctor

Achi thanked the Senator for his numerous humanitarian services and encouraged him to continue the good works. He reiterated the Forum’s readiness to partner with him in all areas of public interest.