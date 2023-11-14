NPAN urges FG to speed up reforms to alleviate suffering of Nigerians

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN has urged the Federal Government to speedily move on its economic reform programme and provide the much needed succour to the long suffering Nigerians within the shortest time possible.

This was part of the communique reached at the NPAN Annual General Meeting, AGM on November 6, 2023, at the Association’s Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos,

The Association also welcomed the birth of the Media Ombudsman to widen the scope of self regulation and ward off the predatory advocates of a government controlled press with the concomitant encroachment on free speech.

The communique which was signed by the President, Malam Kabiru Yusuf and General Secretary, Mrs. Angela Emuwa also announced its intention to launch a Media Trust Fund.

The communique reads: “At the AGM, the NPAN reviewed the state of the nation, the economy and the print media industry and resolved as follows:

“Now that elections are over and the government has been constituted, the Federal Government should move speedily with its economic reform programme and provide the much needed succour to the long suffering Nigerians within the shortest time possible.

“That it is concerning that a nation of Nigeria’s size and youthful population lacks a robust paper culture for the education and mobilization of its citizens.

“The analysis revealed the alarming condition of the newspaper business in Nigeria, highlighting the concerning fact that no newsprint is produced locally. This underscores the urgent need for the Federal Government to review its policies on the paper industry, aiming to promote both education and the development of the newspaper sector.

“The NPAN added that poor state of the newspaper industry indexes a poor democratic state as studies have shown a correlation between strong democracies and strong print media. The 10 best performimg economies globally, combine strong political culture with a vibrant print media.

“The Association welcomed the birth of the Media Ombudsman, a collaboration of the NPAN, Nigeria Guild of Editors(NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Media NGOs and Daria Media, with support from the MacArthur Foundation, to work on ethics and self regulation by the media.

It expressed delight that the Ombudsman had started work and is already receiving complaints from the public. The NPAN is very optimistic that the success of the Ombudsman will widen the scope of self regulation and ward off the predatory advocates of a government controlled press with the concomitant encroachment on free speech.

“The NPAN has announced its intention to launch a Media Trust Fund, which aims to provide support to important aspects of the media, including the Ombudsman. This initiative is intended to strengthen and enhance the media landscape in Nigeria. ”

NPAN unanimously re-elected Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf, the Chairman of MediaTrust, Publishers of Daily Trust and Trust Television as President.

Others elected are : Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Publisher, The Guardian Newspaper as Deputy President; Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay as Vice President; Mrs. Angela Emuwa, Chairman The PUNCH as General Secretary; Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, Editor-in-Chief, Leadership newspaper as Assistant General Secretary; Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, GMD/CEO Champion Newspaper as Publicity Secretary and Mr Fidelis Anosike, Chairman Daily Times of Nigeria as Treasurer. Mr. Ray Ekpu, a Trustee of NPAN, Prince Dennis Sami, Publisher PILOT newspaper and Ayo Aminu, Managing Director of Telegraph newspaper were elected as ex-Officio members.

The AGM presided by the President, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf was attended by two Life Patrons of the Association – Aremo Olusegun Osoba CON and Prince Nduka Obaigbena CON – and Mr Ray Ekpu OFR, a Trustees of the Association.

Mal. Kabiru acknowledged in his acceptance speech that the inclusion of new officers into the executive council would enhance its effectiveness in accomplishing its goals.