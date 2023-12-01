Ogun will join league of Oil Producing States soon- Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, said discussions are in top gear with the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island and Olokola in Ipokia and Ogun Waterside local government areas of the state respectively.

The governor noted that the state would soon be given the frontier status and join the league of oil-producing states in the country.

Prince Abiodun stated this, during the presentation of the year 2024 Appropriation Bill christiened “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development” at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The governor said: “Discussions are ongoing regarding the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island, Ipokia Local Government Area, and Olokola, in Ogun Water-Side Local Government Area, respectively. We are confident that very soon, we will be given frontier status and will soon join the league of oil-producing states.”

Abiodun also disclosed that his administration in preparation for its new status as an oil producing state has established the Ministry of Mineral Resources saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the general administration and operation of the natural resources that abound in the state.

He also disclosed that his administration has established the Ministry of Energy to take advantage of the constitutional amendment that allows sub-national governments to participate in the energy sector.

The governor, who also disclosed that an Education Summit would be held in the first quarter of 2024, said that numerous challenges facing the sector would be considered with a view to repositioning education in the state.

