Geo-Squaremeter begins development of permanent site of Enugu oldest market

Geo–Squaremeter Innovative Limited; one of Nigeria’s innovative Real Estate, Surveying and Civil Engineering Companies which has Dr. Surv. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam as their principal consultant has begun the construction of the permanent site of Orie Ugwogo market, Ugwogo, Enugu East local government area.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new market, Dr. Nnam who was a former Commissioner for lands in Enugu state said the proposed structure is a signature project of the Enugu East local government council under the chairmanship of Livinus Anike in partnership with Umunonu-Umuezeani, Ugwogo Nike and Geo-Squaremeter innovative Ltd.

He said the new market sits on 20 hectares of land with six zones and will have the basic amenities needed in a place of commerce such as this.

“The market will be in six zones to meet the structure of a modern market. These zones include the lorry park and warehouses; services and general goods; livestock market; building materials market; foodstuff market and timber market.

“We are going to provide good access road within the market, well-reticulated water, convenience, car park and transformer for each of the zones.

Dr. Nnam further assured that working with his team of experts, they will ensure that the approved prototype by the council is followed to the letter while calling on investors to invest in the shop as they’re sure of getting value for their money

He added that the project which is a public-private partnership between the council, the community and the developer will be delivered in 24 months and they hope that the market will transform from the current every 4 days market to a daily market as over 7,000 shops will be made available in the new market.

In his speech, the council chairman, Hon, Anike said the movement of the market to a permanent place is long overdue as their current space no longer accommodates the fast-expanding market leading to serious traffic for the people of Isiuzo going to their homes.

The council Boss said the project is very dear to him as it resonates with the ease of doing business preached by the current administration led by His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah.

He also commended the developer, Dr. Nnam for prioritizing the interest of the people in the development of the market and called on both the host and neighbouring communities to take ownership of the market, while encouraging them to always be united so that the market can bring the desired prosperity to them.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Traditional ruler of Ugwogo Nike, Igwe Barr. Emeka Ugwu said that the neighbouring villages will retain their spots as it’s on the temporary site and thanked the council chairman and the developer for their efforts in seeing that the project sees the light of day.

Similarly, Chief Joseph Agbo Ugwumba, one of the leaders of the host community, who went down memory lane, said that “the very important and popular ORIE market of Ugwogo Nike has come a long way, even in the days of the Nigerian-Biafran civil war this market held sway and met a great need. And so, its astronomical growth was not unexpected thus necessitating the need for expansion and a suiting or befitting site.

He said their community is delighted with the project and ready to ply their role to see to the completion of the project

“I am elated to welcome you all as we break the ground for a new and permanent site of the ORIE market in Ugwogo Nike. The clan Umunonu-Umuezeani is happy to be a part of this project, without doubt, we are joyfully committed to seeing to its completion and commissioning knowing fully that our significant donation of the land situate is not in vain.

“All of us stakeholders and the citizens of Ugwogo Nike look forward to the immense benefits and progress this new permanent site will bring to everyone, Ugwogo Nike and Enugu State of Nigeria.”

Also, in his remark, the chairman peace and development committee, Rt. Hon. Donatus Agbodo said that the growing population made it inevitable for the market to be moved to a more suitable permanent place, adding that they have also lost lives due to the growing demands of the market.

He also thanked the Chairman for being brave enough to do what his predecessors couldn’t do as well as fulfilling his campaign promise to their people.

“We thank you Mr. Chairman for your braveness and progressive mind you have shown in making this dream a reality. It was a promise you made during your campaign as you promise to enhance human capital development in Enugu East. We the people of Umunonu Umuezeani and Ugwogo-Nike in general have received our own share in your administration’s drive towards reducing poverty in Enugu East Local Government Area, this market will alleviate poverty among our people.”

Other speakers such as the president general of Ugwogo Nike, Pius Okeanu and Mrs. Theresa Edeonu hailed that new project and urged their people to be very accommodative and thanked both the council chairman and the developer for the initiative.

