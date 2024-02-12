Ogun hosts 18th National Council on Transportation

The Ogun State Government will be hosting the 18th edition of the National Council on Transportation from Tuesday, 13 February, to Friday, 16 February, 2024.

The meeting, to be hosted by Governor Dapo Abiodun, will have in attendance Commissioners in charge of Transportation in the 36 states and the FCT, their permanent secretaries, Transport Secretaries, Director of Planning Research and Statistics and other stakeholders.

The Guest of Honour is the Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali,

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Embracing Innovations and Technologies For Sustainable Transportation: Tackling The Energy Challenges’

Commissioner for Transportation in Ogun State, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, in a statement at the weekend, said the programme is an avenue to foster development in the Nigeria transportation system being a yearly event.

“The National Council on Transportation is a national and yearly event geared at developing transportation system in Nigeria.

“I am delighted to inform you that His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, Governor of Ogun State in his unrelenting effort at repositioning the State as one to reckon with in national transportation innovative in the country, has graciously accepted to host this year’s National Council on Transportation which is the 18th Edition of it , from Tuesday 13th February to Friday 16th February 2024 at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta.

“The State will play host to all transport experts, regulators, policy makers, investors and operators across the country, including federal and state ministries of transportation, federal agencies within the transport sector to discuss current transport issues , provide innovative and technological ideas which culminate in formulation and adoption of policies and common resolutions,” Dairo said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng