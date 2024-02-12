Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

St Anne Catholic Church honours winners of quiz competition

Photo Gallery
2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St Anne Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos; an outstation of St Patrick Catholic Church recently held a quiz competition for children. Picture shows (R-L) Parish priest Rev Fr Henry Ekelemaria Ihenetu, Mrs. Lucia Badmos who is coordinator of the children’s church, 3rd price winner Fustina Moses, 2nd price winner Francisca Iwuala, 1st price winner Kate Emordi and Chief John Jemigbola in whose honour the quiz competition was held.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10707 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2024

Prof Ogundipe innovation, science Foundation in…

New Telegraph awards , 10 years anniversary held in Lagos

1 of 420