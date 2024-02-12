St Anne Catholic Church honours winners of quiz competition

St Anne Catholic Church Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos; an outstation of St Patrick Catholic Church recently held a quiz competition for children. Picture shows (R-L) Parish priest Rev Fr Henry Ekelemaria Ihenetu, Mrs. Lucia Badmos who is coordinator of the children’s church, 3rd price winner Fustina Moses, 2nd price winner Francisca Iwuala, 1st price winner Kate Emordi and Chief John Jemigbola in whose honour the quiz competition was held.

