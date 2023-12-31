Ogonis salute ex-MOSOP President over international award

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, have lauded former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Professor Vincent Idemyor, on the conferment of the 2023, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, ASHP, Board of Directors’ Donald Franke Medal on him.

Prof. Idemyor was honoured with the award Monday December 4, 2023 at a meeting of the ASHP in Anaheim, California.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, Chairman, Council of Ogoni Professionals, COP, International, USA, umbrella organization of all Ogoni professionals in the USA, and North America, Comrade Anslem Donubari John-Miller, described the honour Prof Idemyor as well deserved.

John-Miller also described the ex-MOSOP as an authority in HIV/AIDS, and on the role science plays on the advancement of medical treatment.

He also commended the leadership of University of Port Harcourt, for joining in the celebration of Prof. Vincent Idemyor who according to him is a product of the University.

He said Prof Idemyor’s hardwork led to his appointment as a ‘John D. and Catherine T. Mac- Arthur Foundation Visiting Senior Fellow, at the University of Port Harcourt, describing the international recognition on the ex-MOSOP president as a bold statement and testament of his quest for greatness, and commended the international organization for the honour on him.

“The Franke Medal is given to individuals for significant international contributions to advance pharmacy practice. He has done extensive work for the past 15 years in Nigeria. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years at the major hospitals/academic institutions in Chicago, Illinois. He is an authority on HIV/Aids, and on the role science plays, in advancement of medical treatment.

“Prof Idemyor has made sustained contributions to international pharmacy practice, especially in improving outcomes for patients with HIV/Aids. We are happy with him.”

“He was instrumental in starting a faculty of pharmaceutical sciences in the University of Port Harcourt. In 2006, he was engaged by the United Nations Development Programme, to evaluate providers of nationwide programme in Nigeria that delivered services related to. HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria. He discussed efforts to rapidly develop and deploy the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections, as an example of the success of accelerated translation and implementation of scientific gains.

“The pharmacy professor recently participated in a panel discussion in Nigeria Higher Education Foundation at the Harvard Club in the New York, where he made a presentation and stressed the role of Triple Helix, being one of his key themes in the encompassing view if science, education and progress in the field of healthcare, that he holds, and will be featured in his Franke Medal lecture.

“He noted the important roles played by the concept of the ‘Triple Helix’. Adequate application of the triple concept, with emphasis on collaboration among academia, industry and government, greatly influences the rate of progress.”