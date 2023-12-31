Labour Party not responsible for Anselem Eragbe’s Manhandling in Edo

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party has disassociated itself from the predicaments that befell a former National Youth Leader of the party, Anselem Eragbe and others in Benin, Edo State.

Reacting to a viral video where the former youth leader was beaten and manhandled by a set of persons, the Edo State Publicity Secretary, Comr. Sam Uroupa, said it has no hand in the incident, as the allegations of the party’s involvement are completely false.

Uroupa said that the victims of the attack have long ceased to be members of the party and have been paid to destabilize the party and their attack might have been orchestrated by their paymasters who might have been fed up with them.

He said, “The attention of the Edo State Labour Party (LP) has been drawn to a video circulating in sections of the media where the former National Youth Leader and others who have been long expelled from the party were beaten and manhandled by group of persons in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“One Mr. Abayomi Arabambi alleged that the Edo State LP members led by the State Publicity Secretary, Comr. Sam Uroupa were responsible, and also fingered an aspirant, Barr. Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata alongside.

“We wish to categorically state that the Edo State LP as led by its Chairman, distinguished Comr. Kelly Ogbaloi were not responsible and know nothing about the attack as they are law abiding citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who will not indulge in any act of violence.

“Barr. Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata and any other aspirants going for the Edo 2024 governorship race have no business with any leadership tussle of the party hierarchy, hence were never involved in the said attack.

“On the issue of factional leadership in LP as claimed by Mr. Abayomi, we in Edo have long passed that stage of who is the authentic and fake faction. This is because the Supreme Court has graciously laid that to rest that Barr. (Dr.) Julius Abure is the authentic National Chairman of the Party.

“The former National Youth Leader and his cohorts were deeply financed by the APC as moles to destabilize LP. Since they couldn’t deliver, they must have also sent persons to come and collect their money back. Therefore, associating his ordeal to Edo State LP members is completely false and baseless.” he concluded