Official presentation of Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, as Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun Ijedodo in Lagos

From left: Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo Lagos, Eze Amb. Alex Nwoye; Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr, Lawrance Eze and Eze Ndigbo White Sand Ikotun igando, Eze Kindsley Nwosu.

From left: Alhaji Prince Adeyemo Bariola; Engr. Jerry Abamu; Representative of Oba of Ikotun, Chief Ganiu Bamidele and Oluwo of Ijegun, Chief Lukmon Akinremi.

From left; Sitting Chief Eze Jonathan Onyeoma; Chief Dita Ejiofor; Chief Okpara Jason and others Standing.

From left: Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Eridaba Resources West Africa Limited, Chief Innocent Anuka; Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh; Host, Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos Star, HRH Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; HRH Pst. Tessy Nwokedi; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sir. Cyril Sunday Eze and Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr. Lawrence Eze, during the Coronation of Nwokedi has Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos State.

From left: Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Eridaba Resources West Africa Limited, Chief Innocent Anuka; Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh; Representative of Oba of Ikotun, Chief Ganiu Bamidele; Host, Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos Star, HRH Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; HRH Pst. Tessy Nwokedi; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sir. Cyril Sunday Eze and Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr. Lawrence Eze, during the Coronation of Nwokedi has Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom Alimosho LGA in Lagos State on Saturday 19/3.2022 Lagos. …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society