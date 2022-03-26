Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Official presentation of Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, as Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun Ijedodo in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
From left: Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh; Chief Mrs. Charity Uzoh; Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Eridaba Resources West Africa Limited, Chief Innocent Anuka; Chief Mrs./ Gloria Anuka.
16

From left: Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo Lagos, Eze Amb. Alex Nwoye; Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr, Lawrance Eze and Eze Ndigbo White Sand Ikotun igando, Eze Kindsley Nwosu.

From left: Alhaji Prince Adeyemo Bariola; Engr. Jerry Abamu;  Representative of Oba of Ikotun, Chief Ganiu Bamidele and Oluwo of Ijegun, Chief Lukmon Akinremi.

From left; Sitting Chief Eze Jonathan Onyeoma; Chief Dita Ejiofor; Chief  Okpara Jason and others Standing.

From left: Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Eridaba Resources West Africa Limited, Chief Innocent Anuka; Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh; Host, Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos Star, HRH Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; HRH Pst. Tessy Nwokedi; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sir. Cyril Sunday Eze and Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr. Lawrence Eze, during the Coronation of Nwokedi has Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos State.

From left: Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Eridaba Resources West Africa Limited, Chief Innocent Anuka; Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh; Representative of Oba of Ikotun, Chief Ganiu Bamidele; Host, Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom of Lagos Star, HRH Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; HRH Pst. Tessy Nwokedi; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sir. Cyril Sunday Eze and Eze Ndigbo Alimosho LGA, Eze Dr. Lawrence Eze, during the Coronation of Nwokedi has Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun and Ijeododo Kingdom   Alimosho LGA  in Lagos State on Saturday  19/3.2022  Lagos. …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6312 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

An Evening of celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 25, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 24, 2022

World Water Day organised by Ogun State Ministry of…

1 of 146