FG Urged To Declare State Of Emergency In Water Sector

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), has warned that privatization is biggest threat to access to water by all and call on the federal government to urgently declare a state of emergency in the water sector.

The National President of AUPCTRE, Comrade Benjamin Anthony and the executive director of CAPPA Comrade Akinbode Oluwafemi in their separate remarks in Jos to mark World Water day 2022 pointed out that they have been at the forefront of anti-water privatization struggles in Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi and the entire 36 states of the federation.

The duo added Nigeria water policy is anti-people as experience has showed that privatization has not increase universal access and has not made water portable nor affordable. They challenged the quest by the Federal Ministry of Water resources to foist the so-called National water resources bill on Nigerians despite popular opposition.

” We have spoken out against this desperation which we see in the Federal Government to open our water resources to profit-only entities. We have stalled the progress of the bill this far, but there are feelers that it’s promoters are not ready to give up, we will not also give up.”

They further call on the National Assembly to convene an emergency session on water crises in Nigeria with the view to initiate the process for a truly Nigeria National water resources bill with input from Nigerians and involvement of the Nigerian people from the beginning of the process through when it becomes law and further urged Plateau, Bauchi, Lagos and all the states of the Federation to jettison their planned public private partnership (PPP) and other form of privatization.

Earlier in his opening address at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) held in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong said AUPCTRE

timely and effective interventions on many issues, have been successful in safeguarding the interests of vulnerable sections of members of the society.

Lalong who was represented by his deputy Prof. Sonni Tyoden at the occasion noted that they are aware that AUPCTRE play a key role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria and a leading part of Nigeria’s Civil Society whereby they are a leading voice for workers in Nigeria.

He assured that the State Government will continue to support their valiant efforts to protect the interests of working people, their families and communities noting that in recent years, they have collaborated closely with the union in a number of initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting the workers’ rights, entitlements, their economic and social wellbeing.