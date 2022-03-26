Dance Crews challenge begins on Episode 8 of Glo Battle of the Year

Following the captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week, the Glo sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, will from this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8. The episode which showcases the coolest leg of the competition- ‘Dance Crew’ contests, will air on Saturday from 8pm on the mobile streaming app of Globacom, GloTV.

Indeed the first seven episodes featured amazing dance moves, loads of drama and many unforgettable moments including spellbinding live music performances by superstars Simi and Teni who thrilled the live audience with her hit songs. The twists and turns have been unpredictable as even some of the fans’ favorites missed out on automatic qualifications to the finals.

The BBoy/ BGirl & Locking dance contests which were the first dance categories to be featured, had among its winners Bboy Whirlz, BBoy Valley, and BBoyLil Monster. They will go up against the best dancers from the other regions in the finals scheduled to hold in Lagos in April. These early contests were spiced up with commentary provided by BBoy JC Jedor and Big Flo.

Equally, we saw ‘Girl-power’ in action, as Christiana Gift defeated CFly, a Port Harcourt based Locking dancer to emerge as the only female Locking dancer in the competition. Another key highlight of the first seven episodes was when contestant Bboy Off fainted backstage, just after his fierce semifinal battle with Victor Vic in episode 3.

It has however not only been about break dancing as viewers have also been thrilled by Poppers drawn from the across the nation as they battled to make their way to Lagos while working hard to impress the judging panel made up of Frank Okwara, Locking Si’on and Dj Poxxy amongst others.

The show so far has enjoyed its highest viewership with episodes 6 & 7, which showcased energetic Afro dancers across the 6 audition regions of Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Benin and Port Harcourt. They didn’t just amaze the judges but thrilled the audience to Afro dance moves through legworks, body movements, and random spins on the dance floor.

Feedback received from fans and viewers indicate that the first seven episodes were packed with top class entertainment. The battles had thick storylines in various forms; from giant-killers to beautiful wins and unexpected defeats. Truly, premium content has so far been delivered.

The show continues in full gear this weekend by 8pm on GloTV, which is now accessible to internet users across ALL networks. All viewers have to do is visit myglotv.com to watch for FREE or download the GloTV app. Repeat broadcasts will air on African Magic Urban, Sunday 3-4p.m.; NTA, Sunday 8-9p.m.; AIT, Tuesday 9-10p.m.; African Magic Family, Tuesday 10-11p.m.; African Magic Showcase, Tuesday 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays by 9pm, Dstv- AFMAG Urban on Sundays 3pm & Mondays 4pm, AFMAG Family/ GOTV on Mondays by 10pm and AFMAG Showcase on Tuesdays by 5pm.

Another amazing news is the fact that the audience still have the opportunity to become part of the voting public and bring back their favorite contestants who have lost out as Wildcards by voting via www.globotynigeria.com. Equally, fans can win N200,000 weekly simply by posting their dance video on social media – twitter, instagram, tiktok and facebook- with the hashtag #GloBattleOfTheYear.

