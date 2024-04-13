 Odunowo felicitates with President Tinubu, Nigerians on Eid-el-fitri celebration

An Ogun State All Progressives Party (APC) chieftain and the National Chairman of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Abdulfalil Abayomi Odunowo, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian Muslims across the country on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-fitri.

Otunba Odunowo, who made these remarks in a chat with newsmen at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State over the weekend, expressed his joy that Muslims have witnessed another celebration of Eid -el-fitri.

He charged Muslims in the country and Nigerians in general to reflect on the spiritual teachings of Ramadan, which include the spirit of love, self – discipline, kindness, and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAW)

While calling for prayers for the nation and the success of President Tinubu’s administration, Otunba Odunowo stressed that the Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for the Muslim faithful to deepen their relationship with Allah (SAW), promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

The APC chieftain, who noted that it was impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the current economic situation across the globe, praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by Nigerians during the fasting period.

He, however, urged the Muslim community to keep hope alive and continue their prayers for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period.

Otunba Odunowo urged Nigerians to refrain from returning to their old habits after the fasting period, but pray more for the country at all times, play their roles in the quest to entrench the fear of God, discipline, unity justice and inclusiveness in the polity.

“The current situation in our country requires a sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians and we should use this post – Ramadan period and the lessons we learnt from the fasting period to steer clear of any action which does not bode well for our country. This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to help our country overcome the present challenges”, he said.

