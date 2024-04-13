Yomi Denzel Foundation trains youths on technological skills

Yomi Denzel Foundation, a non-governmental organization, (NGO), has launched a digital project to train Nigerian youths on relevant technological skills for the future of work.

The Convener of the initiative, Yomi Denzel Olaniyi, a 27-year-old Nigerian-Swiss citizen, said the skills included Python programming, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Development.

According to Olaniyi, the tech skills align with the NGO”s objective to empower youths and enable them have tech knowledge skills as they progress in life, adding that the second edition of the training witnessed 51 fresh secondary school leavers and undergraduates who participated in the free training for six months while 25 youths were empowered at the maiden edition last year.

On the rationale behind the initiative, Olaniyi said: “There are a lot of talented youths in Nigeria, who do not have the privilege and access to good opportunities due to certain disadvantages. I decided to create this opportunity to scale up an empowerment scheme for them. Yomi Denzel stated that, as the world strides into a tech-dominated future, the necessity to expose our children to these fields from a young age cannot be overstressed. This early introduction promises to transform them into young developers, innovative entrepreneurs, and competitive tech experts on a global stage”.

Continuing, he stated: “The benefits of early python programming education are manifold. It cultivates analytical thinking, problem-solving skills and a deep understanding of technology’s role in shaping our society by familiarizing young minds with data science, machine learning, blockchain development and AI”.

While 20 brand new laptops were given to the top 10 students from both centres, cash rewards of N50,000 were given to the remaining 31 students.

Expressing happiness when his son shared the initiative of impacting Nigerian youths, Mr. Ronald Olaniyi, Yomi Denzel’s father, said: “I supported his idea and we swung into action. This is the second edition and we have graduated a total number of 76 youths, 25 persons at the maiden edition and 51 persons at the second graduation ceremony”.

Yomi Denzel’s father, lamenting that there are many talented youths in Nigeria who don’t have someone to guide or help them realize their dreams, making some talents wasted as a result, encouraged the youths to be focused, shun social vices and be responsible.

“We need mentors coupled with determination to succeed”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the two centers in Ikeja, Lagos State and Ibadan, Oyo State, the Lagos Coordinator, Mr. Victor Aiyenowo, who said the students were trained in an intensive practical-oriented programme on Core and Advanced Python Programming, Data Analytics with Python, Machine Learning with Python, and Block-Chain Development all for free, added that they were motivated all through the programme.

The various projects pointed to solutions to some societal problems from language translations to fake product identification just to mention a few.

Other side attractions at the event featured a team bonding exercise, where students from both centers had fun playing with their mentor and Convener of the initiatives, as well as project presentation by the outgoing graduates.

Two of the beneficiaries who are undergraduates, Raheem David, a 100 level Aerospace Engineering student Lagos State University,(LASU), and Ogundele Mojoyioluwa, a 200 level student of Lead City University, Ibadan Oyo State, said many young tech entrepreneurs would break records in the tech arena.

“We would share our success stories and become powerful motivators for younger children. The heights are achievable with the right skills and knowledge. The training topics covered such as the basics of Python programming, data manipulation and analysis techniques, and the fundamentals of blockchain technology, helped us a lot.

“We were also exposed to real-world case studies and examples to help us understand how these skills can be applied in various industries and sectors. It provided us with valuable networking opportunities and exposure to potential employers in the tech industry”, the duo shared their experience and how they were divided into smaller teams that allowed for more personalized interaction.

