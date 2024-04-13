Mustapha-Banana felicitates with Nigerians on Eid-el-fitri celebration

A pious Islamic faithful and community leader in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, Alhaji Sikiru Kunle Mustapha (a.k.a Banana), has congratulated all Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitri and end of Muslims fasting month of Ramadan.

Alhaji Banana – Mustapha, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Sango-Ota Eid ground on Wednesday, felicitated and shared in the joy of all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting period.

He, however, enjoined all Muslims to embark on regular fasting and prayer as a way of life as the period enables one to move closer to God, thereby building a strong and sustainable spiritual life.

The community leader appealed to all Muslims to continue to be righteous, steadfast, humble before God, live a holy life and cleanse their hearts of sins and inequities, as well as desist from going back to their sinful ways of life after the fasting as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammad ( Peace be upon him).

Alhaji Mustapha – Banana, who was full of appreciation to Allah for the successful completion of the Eid- el-fitri, noted that the event, no doubt, impacted positively on the spiritual growth and quality of life of the Muslims in general.

He, however, charged Nigerians to have a strong determination to begin to live a prayerful life and be filled with the knowledge of the teachings of Allah, adding that it was only through the teachings of Allah that God’s grace could be obtained.

While wishing all Muslims all over the world a happy Eid-el-fitri celebration, he prayed for peace, tolerance, love and favour of Allah to be with all Nigerians.

He further admonished Nigerians to always turn to Allah for prayers for the spirit of discernment too guide them and also to do the wish of God, which the Holy Spirit would put into their hearts at all times.

For a better society