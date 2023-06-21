Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Odumosu debunks rumoured EFCC chairman appointment

News
By Editor
559
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu (retd), on Wednesday, debunked the claim that he had been appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

 

It was gathered that news indicating that the President, Bola Tinubu, had appointed Odumosu to chair the anti-graft agency circulated across various media platforms late Tuesday.

 

However, in an exclusive chat with our correspondent, Odumosu debunked the claim, noting that the information emanated from mischief makers.

 

He, however, urged members of the public to disregard the information.

 

Odumosu said, “I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”.

 

“I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue. This information must have emanated from mischief makers and should be disregarded.”

Continue Reading
Editor 12305 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Abiodun pledges open door policy, hosts Oluomo, other newly…

Zulum names Gusau as Media Adviser, 11 others aides

Subsidy Removal: RSG to roll out transport palliative in…

Asiwaju Media Team hails Tinubu over dissolution of NDDC,…

1 of 1,112