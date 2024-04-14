Odii describes late Onu as quintessential Patriot, whose democratic credentials are unrivaled.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The peoples Democratic party Governorship Candidate, Ebonyi state in 2023 general election, Dr. Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii has described late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as a quintessential patriot, whose legacies cannot be easily forgotten in the sands of time.

Odii who is also the leader of the Party in the State, further described Onu as “an epitome of integrity, honesty and patriotism”.

In a statement he issued and made available to newsmen, Odii maintained that the former Minister of Science and Technology was until his death “one of the very few Nigerians that believed in superior interest of our great country Nigeria.”“

He recalled that Dr. Onu played a pivotal role in ushering in democracy in Nigeria including relinquishing his presidential ticket on the platform of the All Peoples Party (APP) in order to ensure the merger of his party which eventually culminated in Alliance for Democracy with late Olu Falae eventually flying the ticket.

Odii further described Onu as a selfless politician noting that even as the Executive Governor of Abia State, he never built any new house for himself or his family; and as one of the longest serving ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Onu remained comfortable in his country home built in 1985 at Uburu, Ebonyi State.

He said, “I received with shock and great sadness the sudden demise of my dear uncle, elder statesman, the first democratically elected Governor of old Abia State, and immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, His Excellency Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu CON.

“Dr. Onu’s democratic credentials are unrivalled. As one of the proponents of democracy, rule of law and the will of the people, he was one of those that stood their ground for Nigeria’s return to civil democratic rule.

“To give vent to his belief in democracy, Dr. Onu emerged the first democratically elected Governor of old Abia State in 1991. Though the military disrupted his tenue as the Governor of the State, his marks in Abia State remain indelible and testament of his belief in public good.

“At the dawn of democracy in 1999, Dr. Onu played pivotal role in ushering in democracy in Nigeria including relinquishing his presidential ticket on the platform of the All Peoples Party (APP) in order to ensure the merger of his party which eventually culminated in Alliance for Democracy with late Olu Falae eventually flying the ticket.

“His fidelity to the interest of the public remained potent as he was a key figure in the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), once again he demonstrated leadership and patriotism, relinquished his seat as Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in order to form the APC, at all times he always put his personal interest last!

“It is important to note that even as the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Onu never built any new house for himself or his family; again, as one of the longest serving ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Onu remained comfortable in his country home built in 1985 at Uburu, Ebonyi State.

“Dr. Onu’s contributions to nation-building, promotion of knowledge, integrity, honesty and spirit of service remain outstanding.

Indeed, Nigeria has lost a fine gentleman, a first-class scholar and engineer, a visionary and a rare gem.

“As we mourn the departure this erudite scholar and patriot, let us all reflect on his outstanding legacies and immortalise him by imbibing those qualities that made him a national treasure. Rest in Peace Dear Uncle.”