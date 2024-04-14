Nwifuru makes case for increased funding of Judiciary

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru has commended the nation’s judiciary for living up to its calling as the last hope of the common man even as he made a case for increased funding of the nation’s judiciary to dispense justice for the greater good of all.

Governor Nwifuru made the case on Sunday at Umuogudu- Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area during the Thanksgiving Mass organised by Justice Obande Ogbuinya to mark his elevation to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Governor stated that unless there is adequate attention to increased funding of the judiciary, dispensation of justice will be adversely affected .

The Governor stressed the need for increased remuneration of judges for effective justice delivery.

In his charge to the newly elevated Justice Obande Ogbuinya, Governor Nwifuru, urged him to steer clear of corrupt politicians.

” Let us allow the judges to do their work. Let us strive to make our judges comfortable and truly independent. Don’t allow the politicians to destroy you”, the governor said.

While wishing the celebrant success in his career, Governor Nwifuru said Justice Obande embodies vast experience in the legal profession and a man full of humility.

“He is the man we know very well. He is a dedicated and a very humble man. Justice Obande is disciplined and very intelligent”.

The Governor thanked his counterparts for coming to identify with the government and people of Ebonyi State on the elevation of their son to the nation’s apex court.

The event Was attended by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, while Enugu State Governor was represented by his Deputy Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai