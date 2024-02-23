Champion Newspapers Limited
Obi not quitting Labour Party — Aide

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has dismissed reports about his quitting the Labour Party (LP), on whose platform he contested as a presidential candidate in 2023.

Mr Michael Nwolisa,  Media Aide to Obi in a statement in Abuja on Friday,  described the news as fake and fallacious.

He said  the report was not true and it did not originate from Obi or the “Obidient” Movement but from mischief makers bent on sowing  seeds of discord in the party.

“These rising misdemeanors on the party did not start today as they set out to destroy and disorganise the party all to get at Obi.

“Presently,  our principal is preoccupied with making Nigeria work but not on partisan politics which ended on Oct. 26, 2023, when the Supreme Court of the land took its final decision on the presidential election.”

He said that those bent on creating crisis in the LP were clearly enemies of democracy.

He said, Obi’s focus at the moment is on creating an environment where democracy would be practiced according to the defined tenets,  without impunity which is prevalent among politicians.

“Peter Obi,  therefore,  will like to assure Nigerians, particularly the “Obidient” family that his way with LP is unshaken and intact.”

He stated that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from those that had been  holding it down would not stop until  achieved through the will of the Nigerian people

 

