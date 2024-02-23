British envoy lauds Ogun on industrialisation drive

The British High Commission in Nigeria has lauded the Ogun State government on its aggressive industrial revolution drive, thereby making the state a haven for businesses in the country.

Giving the commendation on Friday was the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter when he led a team from the British High Commission, Lagos, to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Baxter noted that the huge industrial presence across the Gateway State was a testament to the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s commitment towards ensuring the state remains the industrial capital of Nigeria, expressing the Commission’s willingness to identify with it for improved economic and trade relations.

While describing Ogun as pivotal to Nigeria’s industrial base, given the various economic opportunities that abound in the state, the British Envoy said his government was willing to collaborate with the state government, especially on industrialization and by extension, agriculture, to strengthen the agricultural value chain for food security.

“Since the current economic realities across the globe call for smooth and strategic measures, partnering with the government through programs that enhance agriculture, towards making it become the mainstay of the economy for the good of the people, especially the vulnerable, is a right step in the right direction,” he said.

Responding, the deputy governor informed the delegation of the government’s commitment to sustaining the conducive environment for existing businesses to thrive, while new ones were facilitated into the state, stressing that creating a conducive environment was the pull factor Governor Dapo Abiodun identified at the inception of his administration.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele, who pointed out that the state was endowed with an expanse of arable land mass which was being judiciously utilized for economic gain, pointed out that twenty thousand hectares of land had been set aside for rice and maize production, towards achieving food security.

She affirmed the continuous engagement of stakeholders and players of industry like the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), on the ease of doing business without degrading the environment, through Public Private Partnership, adding that the attendant problems associated with industrialization such as migration, infrastructure deficit, and insecurity were being looked into.

Other dignitaries present were, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Toyin Taiwo; Commissioners for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela; Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo; Agriculture, Mr. Bolu Owootomo and the Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Dapo Oduwole.