Obaseki to swear-in new Perm Secs Tuesday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, swear-in the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the swearing-in will hold at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include: Peter Aikhoumobhogbe; Iserhienhien Edamwen Efe; Grace Osaro Aihie; Osaro Washington Abbe; Bose J. Igbinobaro; Anelu Julius Osemen; Asemota Osagie Uyi and Gilbert Egwakhide.

Others are Asibor Omokhegbele Lucky; Felicia Edwards; Ifueko Alufokhai; Osikhena Omo Ojior and Toritseju Onaiwu.

 

