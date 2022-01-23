Champion Newspapers Limited
Edo vigilante rescues 28 victims of human trafficking in Benin

By Peter
Some of the victims of human trafficking rescued by the Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network in Benin City.
A team of local vigilantes in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has rescued 28 victims of human trafficking. 

The State coordinatorEdo State Community Vigilante Security Network, Oboh Emmanuel Otoide, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the weekend in Benin City.

He said the victims, between the ages of 13 and 17 years, were rescued during a stop and search operation by his men.

According to him, “The victims were rescued by our men around 2 a.m on Tuesday along Akpakpava Road in Benin CityThree suspects, including two drivers conveying the victims to their destinations were arrested during the operation and handed over to the Department of State Services for further investigations.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were being moved from the South East, enroute Edo State, to the South West of the country.”

Oboh said in another operation, officials of the Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network arrested a man who robs people of their personal belongings while pretending to be insane, noting, “The man who identified himself as Olatunji was arrested around Baptist Church at Ring Road, Benin City and has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force. Among the items recovered from the suspects include ATM cards belonging to victims of his criminal acts.”

He said the Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network is working assiduously with other security agencies in the state to secure the state.

The coordinator urged residents to report criminal activities to Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network Central Base Control Room through 09153333340 or 09153333341.

 

 

