Obaseki commiserates with Ivbiaro community over death of clan head, Elabor

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, led top government functionaries to commiserate with the people of Ivbiaro Afeshotor in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State over the death of their clan head, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Salufu Elabor.

The late traditional ruler retired as a colonel in the Nigeria Army in 1995 and ruled Ivbiaro for over two decades.

Obaseki was accompanied on the condolence visit by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu; Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha and Deputy Chief of Staff, Jimoh Ijegbai, among other top government officials.

The governor described the late traditional ruler as a friend of his administration, noting that his support and prayers contributed immensely to his victory in last year’s gubernatorial election.

According to him, “He always supported and prayed for us. He governed the people well, and ensured peace, harmony and progress for his people. He is no longer with us but he stood for truth, fairness, peace and progress.”

Extending condolences to the people of Ivbiaro on behalf of the state government, Obaseki added, “He has served and been a good example and will be remembered for his good works and legacy.”

The governor promised to mobilise the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project to rehabilitate the 2km road from the palace to Auchi.

The spokesman for the Ivbiaro Afeshotor people, the Enode of Ivbiaro, Chief Kassim Ozeto, thanked the governor for the visit, noting that the people appreciate him and his entourage.

Responding on behalf of the family, Abdullahi Elabor, said his late father lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, not only by his children but by all who crossed his path while he was alive.

