Obaseki swears in two Special Advisers, 24 Senior Special Assistants, others in Edo North

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, swore in two Special Advisers, 24 Senior Special Assistants and 64 Special Assistants in Edo North Senatorial District.

The two Special Advisers are Yakubu Gowon and Jimfred Obadiku.

During the inauguration ceremony in Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Governor Obaseki said the appointments followed harmonisation by leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the senatorial District.

According to him, “We have harmonised PDP in Edo North Senatorial District as the party is now one in the area. The party belongs to all of us. This is the first time in our history when the government will move to a senatorial district to perform a vital ceremony like this.

“Not everything will be done in Benin City; those things you deserve will come and meet you at home. We are moving politics to the people because the people voted us to power.”

Noting that he did not interfere in the selection process for the appointees, Obaseki said, “The way they gave me the list was how we published the names and appointed you all. We have put an end to godfatherism.

“Those giving appointments are those living at home, not in Benin City. If you know anyone we appoint, and not based or living here, such a person should be reported and he or she will be removed.”

“Many of you moved with us during our campaign last year and we made promises after listening to problems and challenges. You need to help us use the available resources to fulfill our promises and you have to help us with information to achieve our plans,” the governor further charged the appointees.

Obaseki said the appointment is not a favour from him but a call to more service following their hard work, commitment and sacrifice.

“Please don’t accept that somebody helped you to be on that list. Don’t collect your salaries and give them to any godfather. The money is yours, utilize it well and work for your people. Join me to reset the State to make it an envy of all,” he urged.

The governor continued: “Security is a major concern and one of the Senior Special Assistants must be responsible for coordinating all the security reports in each local government.

“We have focused on political development in Edo North as it is treated as a special axis with three Political Advisers against one in Edo South and Central senatorial districts. We are working to make PDP dominate in Edo North.

“We are working and taking politics to the next level as we are using politics to develop our people and our place. Politics that doesn’t change the lives of our people for the better is bad politics. We want to use our party to deliver services to our people as Edo must be great again.”

Chairman of PDP in Edo State, Anthony Aziegbemi who thanked party leaders in Edo North for ensuring harmonisation of the party, urged them to ensure that more people are registered through the party’s e-registration process.

Responding on behalf of other appointees, Yakubu Gowon promised to support the Obaseki-led administration in actualising the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

