NUJ, ActionAid condemn shutdown of AIT, Raypower FM by Rivers Govt

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The National Vice President, South South of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Opaka Dokubo has described shutting down of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM operations in Port Harcourt by Rivers State government

media outfit in the state as unfortunate.

Dokubo, regretted that many staff of the organisation both indigenes and non-indigenes will be rendered jobless if the decision of the state government is not reversed immediately.

In separate reaction, Andrew Mamedu Country Director ActionAid said the closure not only constitute a severe breach of media rights but also jeopardizes the livelihoods of countless individuals who depend on these media outlets for their daily sustenance.

DAAR Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower, in a statement on its website Sunday said its operations were shut down by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government who were accompanied by armed security operatives.

A live broadcast was also shown on the TV Channel where the alleged contractors were seen disconnecting the wave guard from the antenna on the mast while riggers were seen dismantling the mast.

The statement reads, “Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications Plc Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Management of the company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably, but the no-notice incident is a heavy source of concern.

“Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told AIT that they were working on a directive from above to start demolition on Sunday despite the heavy rains as against a later date.”

Recall that Rivers State Government under former Governor, Nyesom Wike said it was developing the area housing the AIT and Raypower FM to it’s GRA phase 5 master plan, which before handing over to the present administration, had asked the media outfit to forfeit the landed property even as they had started work on the area.

DAAR Communications Plc with headquarters in Abuja was founded by late media mogul and pioneer private radio station owner, Chief Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, who died on May 29, 2023.

Also reacting, ActionAid Nigeria said it is “appalled by the recent actions taken by the Rivers State Government to unlawfully shut down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt.

According to the organization “This unjust and draconian move made by telecommunications engineers hired by Rivers State Government and accompanied by armed security operatives, is a blatant violation of Media Freedom and Violation of Legal Processes.

“The Rivers State Government’s actions as reported, include dismantling the broadcasting infrastructure, disconnecting the wave guard from the antenna on the mast, and even deploying bulldozers to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“These actions not only constitute a severe breach of media rights but also jeopardise the livelihoods of countless individuals who depend on these media outlets for their daily sustenance.

“It is concerning that this assault on the media comes despite ongoing legal proceedings and presumably fruitful dialogue related to the land dispute between the state government and DAAR Communications, Plc.

We call upon Rivers State Government to follow due process, respect the rule of law and refrain from any further actions until all legal options and processes are fully explored.

“We emphasise the significance of preserving the jobs and welfare of approximately 80% of the workforce, who are from the Ozuoba community, with the continued shut down of the broadcasting platforms.

AAN amplifies the plea for the preservation of these jobs and the welfare of the affected families.

“Furthermore, we urge the Rivers State Government to engage in constructive dialogue with Daar Communications PLC and all relevant stakeholders to seek an amicable resolution to this dispute. It is essential to find a solution that respects the rights of all parties involved and upholds the principles of justice and fairness.

“Media freedom is a cornerstone of any democracy, and actions that undermine it have far-reaching consequences for the public’s right to information and the functioning of a vibrant civil society. We call on the Rivers State Government to reconsider its actions and uphold the values of transparency, respect for the rule of law, and freedom of the press.

“ActionAid Nigeria also demands immediate and resolute action from the Inspector General of Police to intervene, investigate, and put an end to the blatant violation of media freedom by the Rivers State Government. It is crucial to send a strong message that such violations of legal processes and media freedom will no longer be tolerated in our democratic nation.

“With the emergence of a new administration and the recently released Presidential 8-point agenda, which includes improved security, a fair playing field, and upholding the rule of law, one would expect that it will no longer be business as usual. The Rivers State Government should be informed that civil society organisations and citizens will resist any attempt to assault Media Freedom and violate Legal Processes concerning the press.

“ActionAid stands in solidarity with DAAR Communications at this difficult period and all media organisations in Nigeria, advocating for their right to operate freely and without undue interference. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and call for justice and accountability”.