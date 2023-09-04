Champion Newspapers Limited
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uk And Ireland celebrates Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 81st birthday

Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto and the entire executives and members of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo UK and Ireland would like to extend heartfelt Birthday wishes to an inspiring leader, a pillar of strength and support, a man with a large heart who stands for justice and fairness, a real hero and a benefactor of many lives, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engineer Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR.

What a memorable day to Celebrate a worthy ambassador of every good thing in the Igbo community at home and abroad!

Sir, may your days be renewed and refreshed., and may your new age bring you more achievements and success.

Happy Birthday, sir.

