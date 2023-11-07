NUC approves nursing and other new programmes for Caleb University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the approval of new undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State., with effect from the current 2023/2024 academic session.

According to Olawale Adekoya, the Media Officer of the University, who spoke with our Correspondent., he said: ‘In a letter signed by Mr. Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Dr. Chris Maiyaki, he listed the approved programmes to include: B.Sc. Human Physiology; B.Sc. Human Anatomy; and B.NSc. Nursing Science. Others are B.Sc. Software Engineering as well as PGD Software Engineering., M.A (Ed)., M.Phil and Ph.D. Christian Religious Studies.

These new programmes will further consolidate the rising profile of Caleb University, which is currently a choice destination of aspiring students of its many niche programmes.