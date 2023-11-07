Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Four dead, others missing as boat capsizes in Nasarawa

Latest News
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A boat conveying farmers from Ubbe District in Nasarawa Eggon met with a tragic accident while crossing a river at Hunki village of Awe LGA.

The farmers were returning from their rice farm on Monday night when the incident happened.

The victims have been identified as Alkali Congo, Shedrack Dauda, Mashack Dauda, and Akolo Moses.

It was gathered that the bodies of the deceased had been transported back to the village for proper identification by their families.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday afternoon.

Nansel stated that four corpses had been retrieved by local divers while the driver of the boat was still missing.

“Confirmed. It happened yesterday; the farmers were returning from the farm, and the boat capsized.

“With the support of local divers, four corpses were recovered, and one person was rescued.

“The person driving the boat is yet to be found and effort is ongoing to find him.

“The Acting Commissioner of Police sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed to God to console them in a special way, ” Nansel said.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10286 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

November 11 guber polls: Police attacked me on my way to…

Release or produce Emefiele Nov. 8, Court orders EFCC again

Court affirms Gov Mbah’s NYSC certificate as authentic

Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court undermines…

1 of 1,868