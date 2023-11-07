Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Luncheon Harvest, Bazar held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo, Parish Priest, Msgr, Paschal Nwaezeapu,(both Middle)  and others during the Luncheon Harvest and Bazar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos 5/11/2023 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
33
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Felix Okonamh; Ifeanyi Egwim; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Eugene Ewubor; Emuobo Ewubor; Chuks Uketui; Chike Oruche, all members of the Harvest Committee.

L-r … Mr. Emeka Odo; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Mr. George Agu and  Mr. Charles Onukwugba.

L-r…Mr. Ifeanyi Egwim; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and  Mr. Dan Ugwuoke.

Chairman Inter Trust Limited, Dr Chris Offiah with his wife buying things at the  Bazar.

L-r… Mrs. Doreen Lambo; Mr. Peters Eledu; Sir (Dr) Steve Okolo, Lady Francisca Okolo and Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo.

L-r…Mr.  George Agu; Lady Rita Onovo; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and  Mr. Emeka Odo.

L-r… Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and  Dame Sena Anthony.

L-r…Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and  Ambassador (Mrs.)  Adenike Ukonga.

Cross Section the Venue during the Luncheon Harvest and Bazar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos 5/11/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10286 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 7, 2023

Peter Obi, Adebanjo, Anyaoku, Mbanefo, at Book…

Google organises two-day training for Nigerian…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 6, 2023

1 of 379