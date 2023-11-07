Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Luncheon Harvest, Bazar held in Lagos Photo Gallery Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo, Parish Priest, Msgr, Paschal Nwaezeapu,(both Middle) and others during the Luncheon Harvest and Bazar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos 5/11/2023 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI . 33 Share L-r…Felix Okonamh; Ifeanyi Egwim; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Eugene Ewubor; Emuobo Ewubor; Chuks Uketui; Chike Oruche, all members of the Harvest Committee. L-r … Mr. Emeka Odo; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Mr. George Agu and Mr. Charles Onukwugba. L-r…Mr. Ifeanyi Egwim; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Mr. Dan Ugwuoke. Chairman Inter Trust Limited, Dr Chris Offiah with his wife buying things at the Bazar. L-r… Mrs. Doreen Lambo; Mr. Peters Eledu; Sir (Dr) Steve Okolo, Lady Francisca Okolo and Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo. L-r…Mr. George Agu; Lady Rita Onovo; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Mr. Emeka Odo. L-r… Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Dame Sena Anthony. L-r…Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Ambassador (Mrs.) Adenike Ukonga. Cross Section the Venue during the Luncheon Harvest and Bazar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos 5/11/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Bazar held in LagosCatholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Luncheon HarvestChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsHon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo 33 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
