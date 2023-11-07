Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Luncheon Harvest, Bazar held in Lagos

L-r…Felix Okonamh; Ifeanyi Egwim; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Eugene Ewubor; Emuobo Ewubor; Chuks Uketui; Chike Oruche, all members of the Harvest Committee.

L-r … Mr. Emeka Odo; Chairperson 2023 Harvest, Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki, Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo; Mr. George Agu and Mr. Charles Onukwugba.

L-r…Mr. Ifeanyi Egwim; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Mr. Dan Ugwuoke.

Chairman Inter Trust Limited, Dr Chris Offiah with his wife buying things at the Bazar.

L-r… Mrs. Doreen Lambo; Mr. Peters Eledu; Sir (Dr) Steve Okolo, Lady Francisca Okolo and Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo.

L-r…Mr. George Agu; Lady Rita Onovo; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Mr. Emeka Odo.

L-r… Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Dame Sena Anthony.

L-r…Mr. Uche Val Obi; Hon Mrs. Sally Mbanefo and Ambassador (Mrs.) Adenike Ukonga.

Cross Section the Venue during the Luncheon Harvest and Bazar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos 5/11/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng