NRM: We urge all our supporters to remain hopeful as we await court decision- Mazi Nwa-Anyajike

The Presidential candidate of NRM HE Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike wishes to inform national leaders, zonal, state, local government executives and all members of NRM to remain calm and your continued solidarity and support to our party in this period of sadness is highly appreciated, meanwhile, our campaign as the flag off date approaches, 28th Sept. 2022 remained as planned while we await the outcome and decision of Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, as we are all aware the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published names of candidates contesting for various political positions in the country and to our greatest dismay, somebody who has never participated in our primary elections came through the window to claim candidature. We in NRM Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike remained the Presidential candidate of our party, and all our candidates contesting for various offices shall come out victorious soon after the pending court, case our mandate will surely return to us.

The party’s leadership call on everyone of us to remain calm as the national chairman of our party DANBUBA MOHAMMED address us soon, on way forward.

We thank each and everyone of you whom have been standing firm with us during this trial period. Never allow yourself to be tempted by the likes of Isaac Udeh and Mohammed DIRISU their celebrations is a short one as the truth shall soon prevail.