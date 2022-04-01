NRM Holds Convention, Elects Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh as National Chairman.

The National Rescue Movement on March 30, 2022 started its national convention with series of prayers for the nation asking God to interven in the current security and economic challenges, coupled with the high cost of food and epileptic power supply in the country.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Saidu Dansadau who spoke at the event said that it’s main objective in seeking power is to correct the anomalies in the country and to save the nation from collapse. He further stated that those entrusted with the leadership of the country have betrayed the masses.

While reviewing the present state of affairs in the country, Dansadau said that Nigerians expected a lot from the President Buhari led administration when they assumed power in 2015 but that unfortunately, the government failed to live up the great expectations of the masses for a better country. According to Dansadau, NRM assessment shows that President Buhari has not been able to deliver on more than 30 percent of his promises to Nigerians.

He however noted that Nigerians have a role to play in changing the narrative by identifying and spurning the bad eggs amongst us who are bent on undermining good governance and the wellbeing of the populace.

The National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of NRM Usman Jikamshi while welcoming delegates at the party’s national convention on Wednesday, said that there is need for Nigerians to elect leaders who will give them sense of belonging while in office. He called on all other credible opposition parties to come together to rescue Nigeria.

Jikamshi said that NRM is promising Nigerians good governance, succor for the poor and to put up policies that will provide for the less privileged.

Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh emerged the National Chairman of the party at the end of the convention, Mohammed Gusau emerged as the National Secretary, while Olusola Afuye emerged as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.