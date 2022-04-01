Champion Newspapers Limited
61st birthday celebration of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo held in Lagos

From left Rev Sam Aboyeji, General Overseer, Foursquare Church; Pastor Siju Iluyomade, Convener, Arise Women; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor in Charge, Trinity House and Celebrant; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the occasion; Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo and Prof Oliwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos at the 2nd International Christian Leadership Colloquium as part of activities to mark 61st birthday celebration of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo held at The Trinity House, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. 
From left Oba Kole Ojutalayo, Wanikin of Ife Kingdom; Pharmacist Ladun Lawal and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, celebrant.
From left Pastor Robert Omole, Head, Media Dept, Trinity Church and Dr Tunji Abayomi.
Dr Kingsley Moghalu and Pastor Paul Adefarasin, both discussant at the event ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

 

