Shade First Son jubril okoya weds Sara Otone in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter Last updated Apr 1, 2022 L-r... Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin , Parents of the groom MD/CEO Eleganza Group Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya; her husband Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya, Nigerian Business Magnate/Chairman Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote; Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola. 53 Share L-R….Chief Samuel Adedoyin; Chief Mrs. Shade Okoya; Founder, Eleganza Group of Companies/Celebrant, Chief Razak Akani Okoya; President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; and former Chairman of Forte Oil, Mr. Femi Otedla at Jubril Adedoyin Okoya and Sara Martinelli Otone wedding reception ceremony in Lagos. L-r …Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin; Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, Chairman of Premier Lotto. Sir Kesington Adebutu. L-r…Senatorial Aspirant in Ogun Central on the platform of (APC) Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru; Chairman Globe ` Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu, MD/CEO Eleganza Group Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya;. L-r… Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Mrs. Fatima Bintu Tinubu, with Top Business Woman Princess (Dr ) Folasade Abiodun Omotade… L-r… Chairman PWAN Group .Dr Augustine Ozioma Onwumere his wife Group MD of PWAN Group Dr Jayne Obioma Onwumere. Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist .Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; wife Mrs. Susan Hart-Kuku, L-r… Dr Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors .Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese. L-r … Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Mrs. Fatima Bintu Tinubu, with Top Business Woman Princess (Dr ) Folasade Abiodun Omotade. L-R … Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin , Chairman of Channels Media Group John Momoh;, wife of billionaire moguL. Kofoworola Adebutu. L-r… .Vice Chairman ,Oyo State Council of Obas ,Oba Francis Olushola Alao wife Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao. L-r… Gbenga Obasa; business mogul and Chairman of Bash Oil, Aare Bashir Fakorede; Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade. Parents of the Bride Chief Matthew Otone wife Chief Ester Otone . L-r …Bunmi Awonaya ;From Thisday ; Oluwatoyin Nwosu from Nigerian Xpress ; Azuka Ogujiuba from Thisday and Agatha Emeachi from the Sun Newspapers. Mr Jubril Okoya and his wife former Miss Sara Otone , during their wedding reception at Oluwanisola Estate Ajah in Lagos on 27/3/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngChief Razak Akani OkoyaCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily Newsjubril okoyaLatest News 53 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
