Shade First Son jubril okoya weds Sara Otone in Lagos

L-r …Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin; Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, Chairman of Premier Lotto. Sir Kesington Adebutu.

L-r…Senatorial Aspirant in Ogun Central on the platform of (APC) Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru; Chairman Globe ` Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu, MD/CEO Eleganza Group Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya;.

L-r… Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Mrs. Fatima Bintu Tinubu, with Top Business Woman Princess (Dr ) Folasade Abiodun Omotade…

L-r… Chairman PWAN Group .Dr Augustine Ozioma Onwumere his wife Group MD of PWAN Group Dr Jayne Obioma Onwumere.

Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist .Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; wife Mrs. Susan Hart-Kuku,

L-r… Dr Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors .Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese.

L-r … Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Mrs. Fatima Bintu Tinubu, with Top Business Woman Princess (Dr ) Folasade Abiodun Omotade.

L-R … Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin , Chairman of Channels Media Group John Momoh;, wife of billionaire moguL. Kofoworola Adebutu.

L-r… .Vice Chairman ,Oyo State Council of Obas ,Oba Francis Olushola Alao wife Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r… Gbenga Obasa; business mogul and Chairman of Bash Oil, Aare Bashir Fakorede; Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade.

Parents of the Bride Chief Matthew Otone wife Chief Ester Otone .

L-r …Bunmi Awonaya ;From Thisday ; Oluwatoyin Nwosu from Nigerian Xpress ; Azuka Ogujiuba from Thisday and Agatha Emeachi from the Sun Newspapers.

Mr Jubril Okoya and his wife former Miss Sara Otone , during their wedding reception at Oluwanisola Estate Ajah in Lagos on 27/3/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society