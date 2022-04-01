Champion Newspapers Limited
Shade First Son jubril okoya weds Sara Otone in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin , Parents of the groom  MD/CEO Eleganza Group  Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya; her husband   Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya, Nigerian Business Magnate/Chairman  Dangote Group , Aliko Dangote;  Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola.
53
L-R….Chief Samuel Adedoyin; Chief Mrs. Shade Okoya; Founder, Eleganza Group of Companies/Celebrant, Chief Razak Akani Okoya; President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; and former Chairman of Forte Oil, Mr. Femi Otedla at Jubril Adedoyin Okoya and Sara Martinelli Otone wedding reception ceremony in Lagos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

L-r …Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin;  Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, Chairman of Premier Lotto. Sir Kesington Adebutu.

L-r…Senatorial Aspirant in Ogun Central on the platform of (APC) Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru; Chairman Globe ` Motors  Mrs Nkiru Anumudu, MD/CEO Eleganza Group  Chief (Dr) Mrs. Shade Okoya;.

L-r…  Iyalode of Lagos, Chief MrsFatima Bintu Tinubu,  with  Top Business Woman  Princess (Dr ) Folasade  Abiodun Omotade…

L-r… Chairman PWAN Group .Dr Augustine Ozioma  Onwumere his wife Group MD of PWAN Group Dr Jayne Obioma Onwumere.

Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist .Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; wife  Mrs. Susan Hart-Kuku,

 

L-r… Dr Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese  her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors .Atunwase  of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese.

L-r … Iyalode of LagosChief MrsFatima Bintu Tinubu,  with  Top Business Woman  Princess (Dr ) Folasade  Abiodun Omotade.

L-R … Billionaire Industrialist ,Prince Samuel Adedoyin ,  Chairman of Channels Media Group John Momoh;,  wife of billionaire moguL. Kofoworola Adebutu.

L-r… .Vice Chairman ,Oyo State Council of Obas ,Oba Francis Olushola Alao wife Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r…  Gbenga Obasa; business mogul and Chairman of Bash Oil, Aare Bashir Fakorede; Former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Adesola Oguntade.

Parents of the Bride Chief Matthew Otone wife Chief Ester Otone .

L-r …Bunmi Awonaya ;From Thisday ; Oluwatoyin Nwosu from Nigerian Xpress ; Azuka Ogujiuba from Thisday and Agatha Emeachi from the Sun Newspapers.

Mr Jubril  Okoya and his wife former Miss Sara Otone , during  their wedding  reception  at Oluwanisola Estate  Ajah  in Lagos  on  27/3/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

