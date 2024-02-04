No serious minded person will be talking about Osun 2026 now -APC Chief Kusamotu  

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Barrister Ayodele Kusamotu, at the weekend said with the current situation in Nigeria, no serious-minded person would be talking about 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Kusamotu was reacting to a statement credited to a faceless group canvassing for the candidacy of Senator Ajibola Basiru, the All Progressives National Secretary and the Executive Director of Marine and Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The legal luminary, said those behind the group referring to themselves as “Otoge group” within the APC thought they could do that to denigrate the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, saying unfortunately, it was a failed attempt.

Kusamotu, who said Governor Ademola Adeleke’s popularity has begun to fade, stated that comparing the popularity of Oyetola with that of Adeleke is like comparing day and night.

He said: ‘Just read a statement by a fringe news media authored by some faceless people referring to themselves as ‘Otoge group’ within the APC promoting the Governorship aspiration of Dr Ajibola Bashiru (National Secretary of APC ) and Olalekan Badmus and attempting to denigrate the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

“The fact is that everyone has a right to aspire in a democratic dispensation. In politics, all sorts of devices are employed, decoy, diversionary tactics, spinning. It can be a game of deception.

“Right-thinking Nigerians can easily see through the smokescreen. Nigerians must ask themselves whether these people who are not bold enough to come out and be named and counted at this stage, will be brave enough to come out in an open contest within the party. Those whose track record is that of betraying their benefactors always return to the back of the queue.

“Treachery always ends in disgrace. They are from the school of Aregbesola’s brand of politics with no ideological basis-save for crass opportunism. They deceive the uninformed and disguise as a messiah whereas they end up disappointing the people. We should learn from the past, a dancing Governor who is incapable of managing the State is described as popular.

“The State judiciary is presently striking in Osun State. That means there is a breakdown of rule of law. That sets the stage for anarchy. Will you invest or like to live in such an environment? Of course not. Is that the continuity the people want?

“These people hiding in the dark should know that there is long queue of people waiting to join the APC and others have joined due to the urbane and civilized leadership of style of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

“We urge the party members not to be hoodwinked by this orchestrated campaign of calumny by spineless agents of destruction.

“Comparing the popularity of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola with Governor Adeleke is like comparing day and night. Mr. Jackson Adeleke being night with no direction.

“Governor Adeleke’s popularity is fading like an ice pack approaching the tropics, while that of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is ascending by the day.

“I cannot imagine that any serious person will be talking about the 2026 Osun Governorship, a good two years away when there is so much work to do in this nation and governance.”

