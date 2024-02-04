Love of Christ Generation Church to Host 2025 Annual General Conference of C&S Unification Church of Nigeria

Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao (Baba Olori) the Supreme Head of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria has handed over the Unity Flag to Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, an indication that her Love of Christ Generation Church (LOC) C&S has been chosen to host the 2025 Annual Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) church. This decision was reached with the Council of Elders as announced during the recent conference in Ugbonla, Ondo State.

Reverend Ajayi, the founder of LOC, expressed her excitement at hosting the conference during the presentation of the Unity Flag, recently.

The Annual General Conference of C&S Unification, the largest gathering of C&S leaders globally, provides an opportunity to review church activities and plan for the coming year. Dignitaries from various locations are expected at the Opening Ceremony.

The theme for the 2025 conference is “Marching Towards the New Glory.” Reverend Mother Abimbola, grateful for the opportunity, sees the occasion as building steps towards the realization of a prophesied dream to host the C&S conference during its Centenary year.

The upcoming Annual Conference is expected to be a significant occasion, uniting different sections of the Cherubim & Seraphim organization. Reverend Mother Abimbola promises an immersive and memorable experience for attendees.