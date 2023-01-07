NNPP ready to tackle insecurity, poverty -Kwankwaso

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said the party is ready and capable of tackling insecurity and poverty across the country.

He stated this during the flag off of the gubernatorial campaign of the party’s flag bearer in Katsina State, Engr. Nura Khalil in Mashi town.

Kwankwaso, represented by Kano State NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf Gidan-Gidan, lauded the leadership qualities of Khalil, adding that the programmes of the party are tailored towards providing more job opportunities to alleviate poverty, rejuvenating the economy and arresting insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, massive infrastructural development, improvement in education as well as youths and women empowerment would also be the cornerstone of NNPP government, if elected.

In his address, Engr. Khalil promised to diversify the economy of the state and drive its wealth creation through no fewer than 15 programmes in the areas of investment in solar energy generation and revamped small and medium enterprises among others.

The gubernatorial candidate, who commended the initiatives and determination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections, appealed to the electorate to give NNPP their mandate in the forthcoming polls.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Sani Liti Yankwani, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in this year’s general elections as Nigerians were tired of two political parties that had ruled the nation since 1999.