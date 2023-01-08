How we overcame worst flood incident in Bayelsa -Douye Diri 

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has described as divine intervention the solution that was brought to the recent flood that ravaged his state.

Speaking during the ongoing annual international crusade of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at the headquarters of the church, along Apapa-Oshodi Express Road, Ijesha, Lagos State, at the weekend, the Governor, who was full of gratitude to God and the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Mouka, said: “We are grateful to God in all ramifications.”

Diri recalled that last year, Bayelsa State went through one of the worst challenges in the history of the state when an unprecedented flood ravaged the state.

“People died while some were rendered homeless. Sources of livelihood were gone but somehow, God saw us through”, he recalled.

He noted further that in the midst of that,” the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Mouka, me a call, and said, God is with you and soon after the call, the flood receded and life came back to normalcy.”

The Governor said, therefore, that he came on behalf of the very grateful people of Bayelsa State to the ongoing crusade to express thanks and gratitude to God for being faithful to the state in times of difficulties.

“I have come today to represent my state and to join you to worship God and to return all the glory to God. I am here to worship God. I am here to appreciate God for all He has done for my state in 2022 and what we will do in 2023. There is none like Him. We will continue to worship him all the days of our lives”, he added.

Diri, who vowed to continue to worship this almighty God as long as he lives, noted: “There is no office that is bigger than the office of the Almighty God. Whatever office we hold is from Him and these offices are very temporary and so no man should be carried away with it.

On the measures taken so far to eradicate erosion, the Governor said: “We have budgetted for flood and erosion control agency in our 2023 budget. And we are going to constitute that agency, which will now do the planning and implementation of our policies on flood and erosion eradication. That is the step we have taken so far”.

“I bring you felicitation from the good people of Bayelsa and the government of prosperity in the state. I would like on behalf of the people of Bayelsa State appreciate Pastor Muoka for all his prayers and support for the government and people of Bayelsa State”, he added.

Pastor Muoka prayed for him and also asked the worshipers to pray for God’s protection in his government.

