NMDPRA boss launches MOMAN compendium of best Practices Series

The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed Monday launched the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) Compendiums of Best Practices Series of the Downstream sector.

It was a standing ovation when the Authority CEO launched the MOMAN Compendiums at ongoing OTL Africa Downstream Week Expo 202 in Lagos.

The MOMAN compendiums of best practices for Hydrocarbon depot, equipment and operations, Fuel transportation management, Retail station construction, equipment and safety standards, and Retail safe operations were published with the intention of sharing industry best practices that will assist personnel or organizations achieve operational excellence.

The MOMAN compendium of best practices series is a timely step towards the institutionalisation of a viable and sustainable petroleum downstream sector in Nigeria.

These compendiums provide information to enhance safety and serves as a learning resource in depots, transport, and retail business of the downstream.

It was also recommended for operational and safety personnel handling and transporting refined hydrocarbon products.

On stage for the launch with the CEO were the MOMAN Chairman and CEO Ardova Plc, Olu Adeosun, the CEO, 11 Plc, Tunji Oyebanji and the MOMAN CEO, Clement Isong.

All the four compendiums have also been published in Hausa language.

