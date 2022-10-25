I’ll repeat landslide victory for Rivers PDP as campaign Director-General – Bro Obuah

Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Campaign Council for 2023 general elections, Bro Felix Obuah says he is ever ready to repeat his winning streak by delivering all Rivers State PDP candidates in next year’s general elections.

Bro Obuah, the immediate past chairman of the State PDP under whose watch the party won the governorship election and other elections back to back in 2015 and 2019 respectively was speaking at the sidelines of the commissioning of the Rivers PDP Campaign Office and inauguration of the Campaign Council in Port Harcourt on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The former PDP boss said though the party is not going to leave anything to chances, the quality leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike exemplified by the infrastructural revolution across the State has already provided the elixir to the quest for the people’s mandate in favour of the tested Rivers State PDP in 2023 general elections.

Elections, Bro Obuah said, are not only the time to ask for votes but also the period to present one’s scorecards to the people for assessment.

“If this is the case, the landmarks of the PDP-led government in the State speak for the party. If the opposition has seen and testified to the quality leadership provided by His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike over the years and decided to join him in this race, then the result is clear. All we are expected to do is to be on guard so that the lying spirits do not take advantage of the enthusiasm of our people and play a fast one on them.

“But I want to assure our party that victory is guaranteed. All we need to do is to continue to pray for our governor for health, courage and smooth handover of his vision for the state”, Bro Obuah stated.

For a better society