NLC leadership: SGF urges Nigerian workers to elect credible leaders

By Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha urged workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to elect credible leaders that would run the affairs of the congress for the next four years.

Mustapha gave the remarks at the commissioning of the new NLC house, named Comrade Hassan Sunmonu Court, in Abuja.

The SGF said the union would be more effective in the protection of workers’ rights and welfare when good leaders are elected to power.

NLC delegates from 49 affiliates will today vote in the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference to elect new leaders.

The SGF commended the good leadership demonstrated by the outgoing executive led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

“It is even more exciting to learn that this structure was built by direct labour, I am sure that part of the reason for that is to save costs and we’ll say that saving costs also save a lot of Nigerians from unemployment,” he said.

“This goes to prove that the Nigerian Labour Congress is not only a partner in the progress of industrial relations but also instrumental to nation-building and development,” he continued.

“This is the kind of partnership we expect from all social partners. My friend and brother compatriot Comrade Ayuba Wabba by the completion of this huge visionary project has proven to be a leader with corporate charisma, and character. We’re truly proud of you comrade.”

Mustapha challenged the congress members to emulate the commitment and passion of Comrade Wabba who managed to make something out of nothing, instead of complaining about what is not available.

“As you prepare to elect new leadership within the course of this conference, I appeal to you to elect the leadership of character; people that would take the managerial level of Congress and organised labour to a new level,” the SGF stated.

He further advised the workers to elect people that will build on the process led by all the past presidents so that the vision of the NLC founding fathers would not be lost in the process of the selection of leadership.

As the NLC national president, Comrade Wabba gave his closing remarks, he tasked other unions to follow the same trajectory of effective management of union resources for the benefit of workers.

The Comrade Hassan Sunmonu Court, which was named after the first NLC President Hassan Sunmonu, was established to generate additional income for the NLC.