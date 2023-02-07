Purported removal of State Chairman of our party is unconstitutional-Taraba Lawmakers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Members of the Taraba State Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the House of Representatives have described as unconstitutional the purported removal of the State Chairman of the Party Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi by some members of the state working committee of the party.

The group which addressed a press conference on the matter at the House Press Corps National Assembly on Monday said that the call for the removal of the party chairman by the state working committee of the party is unconstitutional and of no effect.

Leader of the caucus Hon. Danjuma Shiddi who led other members of the party caucus at the media engagement said that the party caucus was in the National. Assembly has confidence in the leadership of Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as chairman of the party.

He alongside other lawmakers said that the call for the resignation and removal of the party chairman by some members of the state working committee of the party is skewed and self-serving on the part of those behind the saga.

He said: “the party’s constitution specified the process for the removal of our party’s chairman. This is an attempt to stop our party the All Progressives Congress APC from winning the 2023 general elections in the state”.

The caucus said that they disassociate themselves from the call for the sack of the leader of the party by some 30 out of the 110 members of the state working committee of the party and insisted that some persons cannot be allowed to sit somewhere and remove the party chairman.

Another prominent member of the party caucus Hon Bello Maigari said that the purported removal of the party chairman is being sponsored by opposition elements and fingered the members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP on the issue.

He also said that it was only 30 out of the 110 members of the state working committee of the party signed the letter of purported removal of the party leader in the state.

