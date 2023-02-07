Buhari appreciates experts’ reviews of policy reform, advocates peer reviews for other African countries

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed appreciation for the review of his policy reforms at the launch of the second Country Review Report (CRR) in Abuja, Tuesday.

Buhari also launched the National Programme of Action of Nigeria on the same day.

The special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina said that Buhari was happy with the review of his administration’s electoral, pension, tax and monetary policy reforms from African policy experts.

‘‘I am aware of the high commendations of Nigerian best practices worthy of emulation such as Electoral Reform; Pension Reform; Tax Law Reform; Digitalization of Performance Management System; Judiciary Reform; Institutionalization of corporate governance; Monetary policy Reform and Fight Against Corruption,” he said.

Buhari directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies to implement the CRR, saying it is important to Nigeria as a country built on true Federalism and good governance

He also asked other African countries to adopt the practice of peer review and peer-to-peer learning for efficient leadership.

Buhari noted that the report would further the African Union Agenda 2063, which he described as a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

‘‘It comes with a strong mandate on New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), especially now that the continent is gearing towards the implementation of the Second Ten Year Development Plan to consolidate and seek the acceleration of better society,’’ he said.

Buhari also appreciated the panel and all the team members that produced the African peer review.

The panel was led by Dr Abdoulie Janneh, who was also the lead panel member in Nigeria, for the successful conduct of the review.