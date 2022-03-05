Night of Splendor 2022! Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa gives accolade & Merit Award to Bishop Wale Oke at God First Ministry

Honor will continue to knock at the doors of those who deserve it, so it was for the National President of ‘Pentecost Fellowship of Nigeria’ (PFN) courtesy of Archbishop designate Isaac Idahosa of ‘God First Ministry Int’l’ ( New Dawn Centre).

With a rewarding ministry spanning nearly 50 years, garbed with proof of God’s backing and leading an exemplary life that has impacted thousands of lives, his mentees and spiritual children replete globally, revered clergy, His Eminence Bishop Francis Wale Oke, National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, was honored with Meritorious Award of Excellence by Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa, on Sunday, February 27, at God First Ministry, Int’l, popularly known as Illumination Assembly.

The event, which was tagged ‘Night of Splendor’ was an evening of outpouring of the father’s blessing on the church.

The well attended occasion had present, eminent fathers of faith drawn from different denominations, to give Bishop Wale Oke, a grand reception.

Some of those present at the special evening of honor were, CAN Chairman Emeritus Apostle Prof. Alex Bamgbola, Archbishop John Osa-Oni (National Vice-president South-West PFN), and Bishop Femi Soneye, (Etiosa PFN, Province Chairman.

Other eminent fathers present were eminent fathers and dignitaries present at the special evening were Dr. Peace Goody Treasurer PFN Lagos, Pastor Tosin Oladipupo, Deputy Director PFN Lagos, Pastor Dr. Victor Matthew Vice Chairman CAN Ikeja LG, Province Director, directorate of politics and governance, PFN Ikeja Province.

Also on the roll call were Bishop Dr. Theophilus Taiwo Ajayi, State Director, directorate of politics and governance, Lagos State PFN, Dr. Toyin Okenla, Dr. Andrew Oladepo, province chairman PFN Ibeju Lekki, Bishop Sunny Jones Obadan of Trinity in Council Reach out Church and Ms Abiola Okoya daughter of Dr. Razaq Okoya, one of the most distinguished and foremost industrialists in Nigeria.

While presenting the award of Excellence to the recipient, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, CAN Chairman Emeritus Apostle Prof. Alex Bamgbola, recounted how he had his first contact with Bishop Wale Oke through one of his published books in 1979, titled, ‘How do you Hear from God’, according to the latter, although, he was a nominal christian at the time, who had just returned the US, until God saved him.

And there after, he recounted how he had the privilege to have worked closely with him in the vineyard too as co-ministers, while he was Lagos State Chairman of PFN, the former (Bishop Wale Oke) of National Vice-president of the Pentecostal assemble.

Apostle Prof Bamgbola also recounted how Bishop Wale Oke was there for him, both in prayers and physical presence, during his late wife’s medical ordeal.

Apostle Prof Bamgbola read the inscription on the award in parts which is…..

“…in recognition of your immense contribution to kingdom advancement, a man with a passion for winning souls, not only because, not only because God dwells in his heart, but because he dwells in the heart of God. A man full of passion, charismatic, enthusiastic and tenacious…”

The host of the event, Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa recounted how he had admired Bishop Wale Oke’s ministry since 1989, until he met him Mina, Niger State in 1990, and Bishop Wale Oke prayed with him, and his then struggling ministry started to grow exponentially.

Archbishop Designate Isaac Idahosa also recounted how Bishop Wale Oke gave him his first opportunity to preach at a crusade.

And when he wedded his beautiful wife Mrs Christie Idahosa, in 1992, Archbishop Designate Idahosa recounted how Bishop Wale Oke warmly received them in his home Ibadan to spend their honey moon, by checking them into na hotel.

The hall of the event was filled with several testimonies of how incredible Bishop Francis Wale Oke has been these past years, to everyone that have encountered him on his journey.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke is the President and founder of The Sword of The Spirit Ministries International with the Headquarters located in Ibadan City, Oyo State, Nigeria. For over thirty years he has conducted mass crusades all over Nigeria with crowds of hundreds of thousand people in a single service. He also conducts a prayer and intercession programme at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja Nigeria tagged The Nigeria Turning Point, this programme has brought millions of people together to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Outpouring of Father’s blessings to Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

