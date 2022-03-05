Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari congratulates former President Olusegun Obasanjo at 85

Latest News
By Peter
19

On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, joining family, friends and associates in celebrating the joyous occasion.

President Buhari believes the former Head of State, 1976 — 1979 and former President of Nigeria, 1999-2007, is a study in patriotism, leadership and courage, leading the country to democratic government in 1979, and taking over the reins of power as elected President in 1999.

The President affirms that the former President’s influence continues to resonate beyond the country, extending to the international community and multilateral institutions.

As a former military and civilian leader, with a strong network nationally and internationally, President Buhari extols the wisdom, insight and versatility that Chief Obasanjo brings to bear on things, reflecting his experience, diligence and versatility.

On his 85th birthday, the President joins family members in thanking God for the life, health and alertness of the former leader, praying for grace and more strength as he serves country, Africa and the world.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6143 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

President Buhari welcomes Tijjaniyya leader as Zamfara hosts…

Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Named NBA Coach Of The…

Abiodun: Agro cargo airport to be ready November…Says…

Gov. Ugwuanyi lists his achievements in the State Judiciary

1 of 790