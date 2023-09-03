Nigerians urged to be patient with Tinubu on performance

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A socio-political pressure group known as the Progressive Alliance Movement (PAM) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the new administration and to find space in their hearts to appreciate the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the suffering of the people due to the suspension of fuel subsidy.

Members of the group reasoned that with genuine appreciation from citizens, public support and patience, the president and the administration will be better encouraged and spurred to do more to lift the living standard of Nigerians beyond its present levels as well as bring rapid development to the nation.

The group’s President, Prince Bassey Newgent Ekamon JP, at a press briefing last weekend listed the immediate release of N2 billion, out of N5 billion promised as palliative packages by the president and the allocation of assorted food items to each of the 36 state governments and the FCT administration, as enough example that the government was genuinely seeking solutions and meant well for the people.

Prince Ekamon said Nigerians will ultimately celebrate the Tinubu-led administration as the best in the recent history of the nation starting with when the government would clock 100 days in office due to projects and the reform activities lined-up for the country and its people.

Members of the group were however critical of the president’s appointment of opposition and non-APC members into the federal cabinet while qualified party members in the party were left without appointments and have become mere onlookers.

“It is sad that opposition figures including those who fought the president are being rewarded and favoured over and above APC members who laboured for the success of the party at the polls and the election of President Tinubu,” Ekamon lamented.

He called on the president to urgently reconsider the appointments and address the lopsided nature of the reward system by also appreciating members of the ruling party who laboured and invested their time, resources and effort to ensure victory for the party..

The group which titled its briefing as “Thumbs up for Tinubu” also urged the president not to allow the coups in some African nations especially the Niger Republic military takeover to distract him from effectively activating his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ to improve the lot of Nigerians.